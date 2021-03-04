Tully Blanchard made his in-ring return tonight at AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads. This was Blanchard’s first match in 14 years.

FTR teamed with Blanchard to take on Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt of Jurassic Express. The former AEW Tag Champions were accompanied to the ring by JJ Dillon, a former member of the original Four Horsemen alongside Blanchard.

Blanchard got physical numerous times during the contest, hitting chops and a slingshot suplex. The WWE Hall of Famer teased going for a suicide dive as well, as he he measured Jungle Boy, hit the ropes, but stopped before making the leap and strutted around instead.

At one point a masked man interfered, which allowed FTR to set Luchasaurus up for the spiked piledriver, which was delivered by Blanchard. Blanchard then picked up the win for his team after pinning Luchasaurus.

After their victory, FTR, Blanchard, and Dillon were joined by the masked man, who was revealed to be Shawn Spears. Spears had been absent from AEW programming since December. The five celebrated before Arn Anderson made his way to the stage, briefly throwing up the four the his former Four Horsemen stablemates.

You can see highlights from Blanchard’s in-ring return below: