The Undertaker recently spoke with Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel. During the interview, the legendary wrestler gave his own personal Mount Rushmore.

“Andre. Stone Cold. Rock,” Undertaker said. “And I’m going to go with Shawn Michaels.”

The Undertaker also spoke about The Rock in further detail. He revealed that he saw a changing of the guard moment with him. ‘Taker then spoke about how he put him over on Raw, which was a decision done on the fly.

“Definitely. One of them would be your buddy, The Rock. Way back in the day, you could tell he was right there on the threshold. We were in a match on Monday Night Raw, a bunch of different things going on and it got kind of screwed up. I had to call an audible, I had to change things,” he revealed. “I’m the tenured vet there, right? I remember telling him, ‘it’s alright kid, it’s your night.’ He hit me with the Rock Bottom and beat me. It was the right thing to do for business. I told Vince I said, ‘look we were in trouble timewise’ and he goes, ‘anytime, I trust you.’”

The Undertaker discussed his own retirement from the business. He admitted his heart wanted to continue, but his body couldn’t. He also touched on the surgeries he has had throughout his lengthy career in the sport.

“In my mind, I wanted to do it and in my heart, I still wanted to do it,” Undertaker admitted. “But I realized, my body couldn’t do what it used to do. The injuries, I couldn’t even put a number on. The surgeries, I’ve had upwards of 17/18 surgeries. Everybody feels like they’ve got to give that disclaimer right away, you know, ‘that sh*t’s not real is it?’ Well, it’s real enough to cause 17 surgeries. People don’t realize that within the course of a match, you’re only a couple of inches away at any given time from something really catastrophic. Those two inches are a really great night or a really bad night.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cold As Balls with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.