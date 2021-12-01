The Rock took to social media this morning to name his personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. It’s a topic of conversation that often comes up amongst fans, but the wrestling legend has thrown his thoughts into the mix as well.

The former WWE Superstar chose three names that are guaranteed in his personal choices. However, he was unable to make his fourth choice without providing options. The Rock named three different wrestlers in a tie for that honor. While he also had a special mention for Dusty Rhodes as well.

“Always one of my fav pro wrestling questions. Hulk Hogan. Steve Austin. Ric Flair. *4th spot is a three-way tie* Undertaker. Pat Patterson. Jackie Fargo. Dusty & myself are the back of Mt Rushmore droppin’ devastating elbows baby #peopleselbow #bionicelbow”

The Rock’s choices of Hogan, Austin, Flair, and The Undertaker are often common names to crop up within this discussion. However, the choices of Pat Patterson and Jackie Fargo might catch some fans off guard.

It’s a conversation that is always going to divide opinions, and there is no right or wrong answer. Earlier this week The Undertaker revealed his list, and named The Rock as part of his group.