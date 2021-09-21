On the latest episode of Something to Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the constant analysis of professional wrestling, and how he doesn’t agree with fans jumping to social media to criticize the shows. Prichard mentioned how striping away all the fun ruins the moment instead of just sitting and watching.

“Be in the moment,” Prichard said. “If you’ve got to critique and criticize everything that you watch and everything you hear, I want to get lost and entertainment is to be entertained. You want to be entertained and lost in a moment and lost in time. [Analyzing everything] strips all the fun away. You can watch something and go, ‘hey man, maybe that wasn’t what I liked tonight.’ I just always think, take it in the moment. And even in 2021, we look at everything in such a different lens.”

It was reported that Prichard and Vince McMahon will produce the brand new NXT 2.0 brand moving forward after its debut this past week. Prichard also spoke on a previous podcast about how involved Vince McMahon would be backstage when he would wrestle in matches.

Continuing the narrative of zoning in on the action fans are seeing live, Prichard spoke about WWE previously having taped shows and news getting out about the results of the show. He said he doesn’t subscribe to the opinion that everyone reads social media spoilers and that some people just enjoy watching the show when it airs on TV.

“Even to this day, I’m not and haven’t ever really been a proponent of oh my god, it’s taped so everyone will know,” Prichard mentioned. “I subscribe to b------t on that, I don’t think everyone knows. I don’t think everyone goes to the internet to see what the f*** they’re going to watch. If they do, then I hope it’s good enough that they’re going to read it and say. man, I want to see that.”

Prichard also revealed his Mount Rushmore of wrestling and whether or not John Cena would make that list.

“Absolutely,” Prichard said. “I love the guy to death. [Others include] Undertaker, I’d put Austin and Rock on there. I’d put Shawn on there, my Mount Rushmore I didn’t stop at just four.”

