WWE SmackDown 2/23/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In a show that's only two hours along, the women's division is often forgotten about entirely, or pushed to the middle of the card — not quite 9:30 pm, but along those lines. So having a match between Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton, with Bianca Belair at ringside, to open the show was a pleasant surprise.

Opening matches set the bar for any show, and Morgan and Stratton set that bar pretty high in an energetic back and forth contest. Neither woman was booked to look weak or strong — perfect, considering they will both be competing in the Elimination Chamber in a few hours' time. Morgan showed the WWE Universe some new and innovative offense that perfectly matches her revenge tour, cry-about-it rebrand, while Stratton continued to solidify her brand with a tried-and-true moveset. The two women moved seamlessly together, and had excellent chemistry in their match. Morgan and Stratton had a decently long match which did them so many favors, as no segments felt particularly rushed, and each woman had the opportunity to show off what they had before their anticipated performances in the Elimination Chamber.

The finish was something to be expected on the go-home show of a big event with a multi-person match. Stratton instigated outside interference in her own match when she unceremoniously (and comedically) slapped a ringside Belair, and Belair, eager to, as she says, get her lick back, attempted to swing at Stratton. Morgan took advantage of the chaos to get a roll-up pin on Stratton, and if it weren't for a distracted referee, Morgan would have got the pin. Stratton reversed Morgan's roll-up with one of her own, and it was this pin that received official recognition. The finish did everything it should have done: it protected Morgan, it made Stratton strong and strengthened her as a heel (as if it was up to interpretation before, but you never know), and it allowed for Belair and Morgan to have tensions going into the Elimination Chamber match.

Was tonight's contest a contender for Match of the Year? Maybe not. Did Morgan and Stratton's match do everything it could to hype up their Elimination Chamber match? Definitely.

Written by Angeline Phu