Update On WWE's Reported Hope For Celebrity Appearance At WrestleMania 40

If there is one thing WWE has prided itself on when it comes to WrestleMania, it's making it a spectacle. The big stadiums, the most anticipated matches, all of the hype that comes with the entire weekend that captivates an entire fanbase. With all of that comes mainstream attention, and where there's mainstream attention, there's often celebrities not too far behind. Whether it's someone like Snoop Dogg wrestling The Miz at WrestleMania 39, or Mr. T wrestling in the main event of the first WrestleMania in 1985, celebrities will forever be tied to the glitz and glamor that comes with the biggest event in wrestling. With that in mind, it seems WWE are planning on bringing star power to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia; Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone.

WrestleVotes first broke the news on social media, and the idea makes sense, as Stallone's signature role gives him a strong link to the city of Philadelphia. Dave Meltzer gave a further update on the situation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where he said WWE sources are hopeful Stallone makes an appearance.

Meltzer stated that WWE have talked to the actor, but Stallone has said there is a scheduling conflict, so the talks haven't advanced past the preliminary stages. However, Meltzer noted the ball is in Stallone's court, as he could remove the scheduling conflict if he wants to. Stallone is no stranger to the world of pro wrestling, as he famously inducted Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame on the weekend of WrestleMania 21 in 2005, with Hogan picking Stallone to induct him thanks to them having a strong friendship dating back to their days filming Rocky 3.