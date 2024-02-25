Video: Powerhouse Hobbs Declares His Intentions Following AEW Collision Victory

On Saturday's "AEW Collision," former AEW TNT Champions went to war, as Powerhouse Hobbs dominated Sammy Guevara in a brutal No Disqualification Match. In a video on X (formerly Twitter), Hobbs made it clear that he's a man of his word.

"I went out and did what I said I was gonna do. I was gonna destroy Sammy Guevara. The thing about me is I don't need anyone behind me," Hobbs said, telling Guevara that he might need to get backup like Chris Jericho after the loss. "I'm 6'3, 269 lbs. I'm big, I'm Black, I'm jacked and I'm straight from the hood and I mean every single thing that I say. It's almost 4 years in AEW for me and I've done a lot and I still have way more to do."

EXCLUSIVE: After a massive victory on #AEWCollision, Powerhouse Hobbs is ready for anything and anyone!@truewilliehobbs pic.twitter.com/8JKGhy1ODF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2024

Much like his AEW Revolution opponent Wardlow, Hobbs believes that it is time for AEW management to recognize his dominance and give him the opportunities he believes he deserves.

"Powerhouse Hobbs is going to the stop and I'm running through anyone by any means necessary," Hobbs concluded, addressing himself in the third person.

Hobbs is set to face Wardlow, Lance Archer, and competitors to be determined in a "Meat Madness" match at AEW Revolution on March 3. Hobbs has shown a new edge since becoming part of The Don Callis Family, alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay, and ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher, even getting a win over former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in October of 2023.