Carlito Admits His Debut Vignettes Ripped Off This WWE Hall Of Famer

Debuting on "WWE SmackDown" in October 2004, Carlos Edwin Colón Coates Jr. has had a remarkable career despite never winning a World Championship in WWE, with a part of his legacy tied to his promotional vignettes. Carlito revisited those promos with WWE Hall of Famers Gerald Brisco and John "Bradshaw" Layfield on their podcast "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw," admitting they were not necessarily original ideas.

"If you noticed, back in the day, my vignettes were all just a bunch of Razor Ramon rip-offs. I didn't realize it until I was at the Hall of Fame for, I think for when they were inducting Razor Ramon, and I said, 'Wait a minute, son of a... They just gave me lazy re-dos of the vignettes."

Carlito said that the idea of spitting in the face of people was also recycled from an old Razor Ramon's video package. "In one of them, he was somewhere at a vendor, and he got some kind of fruit — I forgot what it was — and spat it at somebody, and then mine, my version was I was at the fruit stand, and when the guy asks for me to pay him, I took an apple, I bit it, and I spit on him."

Both head office and Carlito didn't mind borrowing from an old gimmick, as the higher-ups loved it. Meanwhile, the WWE star was happy to spit in people's faces as long as he didn't have to experience it in return. These days, Carlito is enjoying being the "elder" guy in WWE, but that doesn't mean he's stopped spitting apples in people's faces.

