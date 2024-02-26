Becky Lynch Believes Top UFC Star Would Be A Great Fit In WWE

Since the UFC's parent company, Endeavor, bought WWE to form TKO Group Holdings, many people have wondered if there will be any crossover between the two entities. Despite the glaring differences between mixed martial arts and professional wrestling, fans have already seen WWE Superstars like Rey Mysterio and Bianca Belair pop up in the crowd at UFC events. At the same time, fighters like Michael Chandler have called out Conor McGregor on WWE "Raw." During an interview with "Submission Radio," Becky Lynch was shown Chandler's promo and asked whether she could envision McGregor ever stepping into a WWE ring.

"I believe he's inspired by the WWE," she said, highlighting his showmanship and skills on the microphone. According to "The Man," people shouldn't rule out the possibility of the MMA star making a transition into sports entertainment, nor does she.

"I think it's very possible," Lynch said. "I think it's very possible..." Lynch was about to state that it could be hard for McGregor to transition to WWE because he lives in Ireland, but that point was interrupted by Kevin Owens, who proceeded to hijack the interview.

McGregor's presentation in the UFC has drawn comparisons to wrestlers like Ric Flair, and his trademark walk was heavily inspired by the way Vince McMahon used to walk to the ring. The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion has even called out the WWE roster, claiming that he would beat any of them in a fight. This prompted several WWE Superstars to fire back with rebuttals, with former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar telling "notsam" that he has taken s***s bigger than the Irish fighter.

Please credit "Submission Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.