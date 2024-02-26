WWE Star Kevin Owens Explains Why His Son Won't Watch The Paul Brothers

While Logan and Jake Paul have millions of followers worldwide, one person who has absolutely no time for either is Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion has had it out for Logan in particular since the influencer first appeared in WWE in 2021. Since then, the two men have feuded over the WWE United States Championship, and it seems that Owens will not rest until he puts an end to Paul once and for all.

Owens' dislike for the Paul brothers started way before Logan signed with the WWE, as he told "Submission Radio" that his son wasn't allowed to watch their YouTube videos growing up. "When Owen started watching YouTube, I told him, 'The one thing you're not allowed to watch is Logan or Jake Paul,'" Owens said. "I found them extremely aggravating, and I didn't want to hear their voices coming out of his iPad." Now that his son is a bit older, has Owens' son rebelled and gone against his wishes? "Thankfully, to this day, he still won't watch them, so I'm doing pretty good."

Owens and Paul continued their feud at the recent Elimination Chamber event in Perth as both men were entered into the Chamber match to determine who would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. Owens couldn't wait to get his hands on Paul, so much so that when the United States Champion entered the match, Owens bull-rushed Paul's pod, which had been defaced with graffiti designed to get under the former WWE Universal Champion's skin. Both men were eventually eliminated from the match by Randy Orton, leaving their rivalry unresolved heading into WWE WrestleMania 40.

