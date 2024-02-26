Thunder Rosa Discusses Navigating AEW Return After Injury

Thunder Rosa notably returned to AEW after over a year away back in December 2023 and has since been regularly competing in the promotion. In a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," she laid out her game plan as she moves forward with her career in the wake of the setback.

According to the former AEW Women's World Champion, she recognizes that her 18-month absence was lengthy but that she's currently trying to redefine herself. "It is interesting because I am navigating the waves in this new sea of wrestling. Being out for 18 months? It's a long time. It's just like I am trying to just redefine who I am in the ring, and every time I step in the ring, I discover something new."

Thunder Rosa claims she recently rewatched some of her earlier matches and noted how much she's changed in the eight years since. "It's really interesting to see, like when you're graduating from high school and then you're going to college? I feel like right now I'm doing my PhD on professional wrestling, so I see things very differently."

Interestingly, she noted how she now gains excitement in the ring due to not knowing whether it could be the last time or not. "I don't know if this is going to be the last time, because you never know! It's such an opportunity and such a blessing to do something that I love and something that has fulfilled me for years. I'm always excited to have that opportunity."

