Julia Hart Assesses Her AEW Career Thus Far

Julia Hart has had a meteoric rise in AEW since she joined the company, especially after becoming part of the House Of Black, the stable she's previously credited with helping her evolve. Hart has since become the AEW TBS Champion, but at just 22 years of age, Hart's admitted that she still has a long way to go.

"I just feel like I need to keep learning, but I always want to stay true to myself, but grow," she told "Thunder Rosa's Taco Vlog." "I don't like to think about it too much because then I get overwhelmed. I just take it day by day, and I think that's why I've gotten so far already ... "I also still try not to have any expectations either because then you just get disappointed."

Even though Hart knows she's got more to learn and develop as a performer, she also made it clear that she's got aspirations to become the AEW Women's World Champion at some point. However, Hart winning the TBS Championship is a moment she didn't expect to happen so quickly in her career, as she'd originally given herself five years to achieve that goal.

"I was just always giving myself time so I wasn't overwhelming myself, and I also have a lot of time," she said. "There's also a bunch of other amazing women in the locker room that deserve titles as well, so I didn't want to think, 'Oh, I deserve it more than anybody else,' I think we all deserve a title. I think my character was ready, but I don't think I was ready."

