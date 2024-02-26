New Japan Cup Lineup Features AEW's Jack Perry, Zack Sabre Jr, More

With NJPW's New Beginning and Fantastica Mania tours in the rear-view mirror, fans eagerly await the first major tournament of the company's calendar: the New Japan Cup. Over the years, the straight knockout tournament has been won by the likes of WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura, AEW's Will Ospreay, and the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Tetsuya Naito, Now, NJPW has revealed that 28 participants in the 2024 bracket who have their sights set on Naito's crown at Sakura Genesis.

The most surprising entry is arguably AEW's Jack Perry. The former FTW Champion hasn't wrestled since the All In event at Wembley Stadium due to his backstage altercation with CM Punk. Perry appearanced at NJPW's Battle in the Valley event in January, where he attacked Shota Umino. Therefore, it's only fitting that Perry and Umino have been drawn against each other in the tournament's first round, with that match taking place at NJPW's 52nd Anniversary event on March 6.

With all the departures of foreign talent in recent weeks, Zack Sabre Jr. will be looking to make 2024 his year to finally become the overseas ace of New Japan that he feels he has been for many years. He is one of four wrestlers who have received byes into the tournament's second round as he won the New Japan Cup as recently as 2022. The other wrestlers joining him in the second round are three more previous winners of the tournament: Hirooki Goto, who won in 2012; EVIL, who won in 2020; and SANADA, who won last year's cup and went on to become the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.