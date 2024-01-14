Jack Perry Appears At NJPW Event, Rips Up AEW Contract

Jack Perry is back, but not in AEW.

During New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle In The Valley pay-per-view event on Saturday, Shota Umino, Fred Rosser, and Jacob Fatu teamed up to defeat Team Filthy's Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson. But afterward, a masked man emerged from the crowd and attacked Umino. It was then revealed to be AEW's Jack Perry, who dropped Umino with a DDT onto the floor.

From there, Perry pulled out an AEW contract and ripped it up in the ring to send a message. It's also worth noting that Perry was sporting a beard and a black armband that read "Scapegoat," which appears to be his new nickname. It appears that this is all part of an angle however details are few and far between as of this writing.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion has not been seen since AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium at the end of August. It was at that event where he lost to HOOK on the pre-show before getting involved in an altercation with CM Punk backstage in the Gorilla position. As a result of the incident, Perry was suspended indefinitely while CM Punk was ultimately terminated with cause because AEW President Tony Khan feared for his life.

Perry's suspension reportedly ended some time ago, but he was waiting on a creative direction before returning to television. There was once speculation that Perry was "The Devil" in AEW, but that turned out to be Adam Cole.