New Backstage Report Rules Out AEW Star As The Devil

AEW's mystery Devil continued to raise havoc on "AEW Dynamite" this week when he ordered his goons to attack Adam "Hangman" Page, despite Samoa Joe speculating the cowboy was the man behind the mask. Page was sent crashing through a car windshield, and that added further fuel to the speculation that Jack Perry is the Devil himself.

Despite all the rumors, Fightful Select reports that a high-level AEW source claimed they do not believe that Perry is involved in the angle. This message was sent immediately after the segment involving Page, who is now expected to remain off television briefly to sell the attack.

Perry's backstage issues with CM Punk stemmed from him wanting to use real glass during an on-screen angle with HOOK, which Punk was against. Perry then mentioned the situation during AEW's All In, which caused his physical altercation with Punk, and is ultimately why fans believe he could be in charge of the new group. This is the second time glass has been used after The Acclaimed was also sent crashing through it.

Perry hasn't been seen since All In, as he was suspended due to the altercation with Punk. However, it was noted that his suspension has long been up, but he hasn't returned to work yet. It is always possible that plans could change in regard to who is in the group, but as of right now, Perry is not expected to be involved, with the mystery of who is behind the mask remaining in the air.