Thunder Rosa Weighs In On Ric Flair Getting Involved With The Young Bucks In AEW

The Young Bucks are set to be Sting's final opponents during the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view, and the duo has already done its best to make his life a living hell. Recently, Ric Flair seemingly sided with Sting's enemies after being unhappy with his role in the upcoming match, which Thunder Rosa commented on during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

According to Rosa, the storyline and Flair's role in it now makes more sense, with him seemingly turning heel. "I think the only way that it could make more sense would be for him to join forces with the evil guys, The Young Bucks. I mean, think about it, if you wanna get more involved with it, instead of just being the cheerful Ric Flair, 'I'm here to get my drink' we will be, 'I'll spill the drink [in] your face because you didn't pay attention to me.'"

She then explained that Flair has always been the center of attention and that his actions are likely a result of him not wanting to be the sidekick in Sting's story. "Because Ric Flair is Ric Flair. Ric Flair is the center of the attention, and he should be the center of the attention –- he always has been. And now that it's Sting, it's almost like he's kind of, 'Now I'm the sidekick? I don't want to be the sidekick.'"

Interestingly, Rosa then sympathized with Flair's actions and claimed she would do the same thing. "I would've done the same thing. I would've knocked on the Young Bucks' office. He will do whatever to be the center of the attention."

