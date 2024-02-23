Bully Ray Touches On Ric Flair Talking With Sting's Enemies In AEW

Sting's legendary career is set to conclude during AEW's upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Interestingly, Ric Flair will not have a large role in "The Icon's" match, but was seen entering The Young Bucks' locker room during "AEW Dynamite" this week. According to Bully Ray on "Busted Open Radio," Flair might live up to his name as "The Dirtiest Player in the Game."

Following Flair's brief interview with Renee Paquette, Bully suggested Flair could have a bruised ego after being tthat he won't be a major part of Sting's final match. The star then reacted to Flair walking into the Bucks' office. "I gotta tell you guys, the hook was in my mouth ... Do you guys remember when Flair first popped up on the scene? [We] talked about Flair possibly screwing Sting in his last match." Bully pointed out how the Bucks had attacked Sting, Darby Allin, and Sting's sons recently, making Flair's meeting with them awfully suspicious.

"You would've thought that Ric Flair would be in Sting's corner cheering on Sting, but as of right now, what they've done tonight is plant the seed of doubt: Whose side is Ric Flair on? Let's not forget what Ric Flair has referred to himself as for decades now: The Dirtiest Player in the Game." Lastly, Bully reminded his listeners that despite Flair's friendship with Sting, he ultimately prioritizes himself above all. "As much as Ric Flair loves Sting, Ric Flair will always be about Ric Flair and if he's disappointed that there's not enough spotlight shined on him now, who knows what he's capable of in Sting's final match? I'm very intrigued by this story."

