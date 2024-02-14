AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses The Young Bucks' Beatdown Of Sting & Darby Allin

The path towards Sting's retirement at AEW Revolution became clearer last week on "Dynamite," when he and Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The celebration was short-lived, however, as the Young Bucks brutally attacked Allin and Sting afterward, seemingly guaranteeing themselves as Sting and Allin's Revolution opponents.

On the latest episode of "My World," AEW's Jeff Jarrett, a man who has been around for many of Sting's greatest moments, couldn't help but gush at how well he felt last week's match, and angle came together.

"I thought it clicked on every cylinder," Jarrett said. "I was happy to see it in so many ways. And Matthew and Nicholas leaning into the EVPs, and just...the celebration afterward, it felt like everything was breathing, [with] Sting's boys in there and...long-time Sting watchers, which we both are, we would've never called 'Hey, the boys need to get their ass kicked.' So well done. Absolutely well done."

Separate from the angle, Jarrett explained just why Sting's retirement has been such a huge deal to fans, and even those in wrestling.

"I think in a lot of ways...not just the AEW fanbase, but the professional wrestling fanbase is eager to see a send-off because it truly is [a send-off]," Jarrett said. "And that's...when you get down into the promoter mentality, give them something that they'll never, ever see again, well this is it.

"There's only one send-off of a guy who's had a 30 to 40-year career that is iconic. And you're going back to the venue of Greensboro where he really stepped onto the national scene. And so many things go with it. It pulls at the heartstrings, to me, if you're a wrestling fan. There is nothing not to like about it."

