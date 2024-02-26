Grayson Waller Calls Out Cody Rhodes Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw

After "The Grayson Waller Effect" ended with a beatdown of his best friend at Elimination Chamber, Waller called out Cody Rhodes ahead of "WWE Raw," and the two will go one-on-one on the show Monday night.

WWE posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) from the SAP Center in San Diego, California, showing Waller pacing the hallway of the arena, talking to the camera, and addressing Rhodes. He said it was a long flight home from Australia, and he had time to reflect on just who he is after performing in front of his family, friends, and "50,000 Aussies." However, Waller said when he thinks of Elimination Chamber, he feels disappointed.

"I was smiling. I was shaking hands. I was kissing babies," Waller said in the video. "I feel gross right now, but that's okay because I'm going to do something about it. Cody Rhodes. You came to my house. You didn't wipe your feet? You disrespected my boy Austin Theory? Well, guess what? I'm in San Jose. I'm at Monday Night 'Raw.' And I ain't going to wipe my feet or show you an ounce of respect."

Waller said that Rhodes needs to stop thinking about WrestleMania and start worrying about him "doing a shoey" over his prone body. WWE later made the official match announcement, also in a post to X.

While both Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins beat down Theory during the segment, Waller looked on in the ring and didn't interfere.