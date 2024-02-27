Ric Flair Comments On The Passing Of Ole Anderson: 'I Am Forever Thankful'

The wrestling world lost one of the original Four Horsemen on Monday with the death of Ole Anderson. The real-life Alan Rogowski died at 81 years old, with no cause of death having been reported as of this writing. After the news of his passing was shared by Ricky Morton on social media, Anderson's stablemate, Ric Flair, also posted a statement to X (formerly known as Twitter), alongside an old-school black-and-white photo of himself, Ole, and Arn Anderson. Flair said he is forever thankful to Ole for bringing him into Crockett Promotions and launching his career.

"I will be grateful forever for you giving me the opportunity to become who I am today," Flair wrote in the post. "We didn't always agree with each other, but the honest to God truth is you and Gene started me. Rest in peace, my friend!"

I Am Forever Thankful To Ole And Gene For Bringing Me In To Crockett Promotions As A Cousin. It Launched My Career. I Will Be Grateful Forever For You Giving Me The Opportunity To Become Who I Am Today. We Didn't Always Agree With Each Other, But The Honest To God Truth Is You &... pic.twitter.com/bYinfeWhKp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2024

Ole began his wrestling career in 1967 in the American Wrestling Association before moving to Jim Crockett Promotions, where he teamed with his kayfabe brother, Gene Anderson. The pair were known as the Minnesota Wrecking Crew. He became a part of The Four Horsemen with Flair, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard in 1986. Following his wrestling career, he headed up the booking committee for WCW before being fired by Eric Bischoff and retiring from the business in 1996. Anderson was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2007.