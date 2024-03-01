The Undertaker Recalls Backstage Tirade At WWE House Show In Australia

WWE Hall of Famer Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway was a locker room leader during his time in WWE, with many stories emerging about his role in the Wrestler's Court.

In a recent episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Calaway recalled going off on the entire locker room when the roster put on a poor show during a house show in Australia. According to Calaway, the house show had a million-dollar gate, which wasn't very common at the time.

"We go out, everybody works, everybody's exhausted. Just about everyone made an exhaustive effort and everyone was feeling sorry for themselves," said "The Deadman."

"The Phenom" recalled notifying Fit Finlay about his pending speech and that he spent nearly an hour blasting the locker room. "We got everybody together in a room. I don't know, the next 30 to 40 minutes I proceeded to cuss and lambast that whole roster for their lack of effort and pride in themselves, and man, it was bad. I don't remember if Michelle was there or not, but man, it was [bad]."

Calaway sympathized with the roster and pointed out how most of them didn't realize how big of an achievement it was to get such high numbers in the Australian house show.

"A lot of those people hadn't seen that same venue half full, half empty, they were hanging from the rafters. From the start of the night, they were really excited to be there," he said. "Everybody was tired and the effort put out was not good."

WWE recently returned to Australia for the Elimination Chamber show, which was the first time a Premium Live Event was held in the country. Over 50,000 people turned up for the show, which was held at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

