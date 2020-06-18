The Undertaker has been wrestling with the WWE for nearly 30 years and has been viewed by many as the face of the company and locker room leader during that time. During an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk, Taker talked about he used to make sure to watch every match just to see the up and coming talent and who he could potentially work with in the future.

"I watched every match," Undertaker said. "Back in the day I watched every match. Every single match, one for my own benefit but two to see who's coming along, who's paying attention, who's getting better, who I want to work with."

During the interview, Undertaker also told a story about a time the WWE was in Australia and had a live gate over one million dollars for a non televised event. Apparently the talent took it easy in the ring that night, and Taker chewed them out backstage after the show.

"The matches were flat, they stunk, nobody put in any effort and at the end of the night I asked Fit Finlay if I could bring everybody in a room to say something," Taker said. "I gathered everybody up in a room and I went off, I lost my s--t.

Taker continued, "I said 'We just went out there and stunk it up in front of a million dollar plus house, what do you think these people are going to do the next time we come here? They aren't going to pay to see s--t!'"

The final episode of the Undertaker's The Last Ride docuseries on the WWE Network airs this Sunday and will focus on the lead up to his WrestleMania 36 match with AJ Styles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.