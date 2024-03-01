The Undertaker Discusses The Changes In WWE's Backstage Culture

The Undertaker was notorious for being the locker room leader throughout his WWE career, often helping to police the backstage environment, including running the infamous "wrestler's court." However, when it comes to the current roster, the "Deadman" admitted he doesn't know if there is that one person running things behind the scenes. "I think the whole culture has changed so much that, and I don't know this for certain, my assumption is that everything is kind of self-policed," he said on "Six Feet Under." "If there is somebody that's kind of screwing things up, usually everybody has got one or two people that they're really close with. But, I don't know that they have that one person that's willing to assemble the group and cuss them."

Undertaker might not be around full-time anymore, but due to his popular one-man shows the WWE Hall Of Famer does get to spend time with the current crop of talent. It allows him to see what's happening backstage, and while he's known for calling people out on issues, 'Taker pointed out he would always give praise when people tore the house down too. However, even when it comes to this matter, he's not sure who the main leader is, due to how the WWE roster spends their time backstage.

"I don't know, there could be, but I don't know who that would be," Undertaker said. "The culture is really different, most of the top guys all have buses, and they stay on their buses."

