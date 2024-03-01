Randy Orton: Working With This Former WWE Star Enabled Him To 'Take Fans On A Ride'

Randy Orton has never been particularly known for his promo abilities, but he believes that his storyline with Edge allowed him to, "Take the fans on a ride," as they were able to see through the words he was saying.

"I was stuck, I wasn't putting as much time and effort into those promos. Then when I started working with Edge, we had a lot of history and I was able to go into our past and dig up some moments that were completely 100% factual," he told "WrestleRant." "I'd flub a word or my grammar wouldn't be great or I would misspeak, but because of the emotion behind what I was saying it didn't matter because they knew that I believed in what I was saying."

Orton revealed he'd gained enough trust from Vince McMahon that he was able to approve his own backstage vignettes before his recent injury. A lot of that confidence when it comes to speaking backstage and on the microphone came from his work against the "Rated-R Superstar," with the former WWE Chairman claiming Orton was, "On fire," following his segment with Beth Phoenix. A lot of that came down to the fact Orton was taking the scripts and putting them in his own words, which started helping him get a different fan response.

"When I started getting the reaction to me on the microphone that I'd never gotten before I realized like, 'Oh my God, I've been missing out on this for almost 20 years? Holy sh*t,'" Orton said. "It's so much more than wrestling, the promos are so important, and I hate that I was so late to the game on them but just blessed that I am still around so that I can continually improve."



