Update On Vince McMahon's Replacement Following WWE Retirement

For the first time in the company's history, WWE is a McMahon-free company following Vince McMahon resigning from his positions in both World Wrestling Entertainment and the TKO Group. This came as a result of the lawsuit filed against McMahon, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself by former employee Janel Grant, who stated she was a victim of sex trafficking, multiple counts of abuse, and rape.

While WWE's on-screen product has seen little change in the weeks following McMahon's resignation due to the fact that he had no input in the creative direction of the company, he was the Executive Chair of the TKO Board. However, that role has now been filled as confirmed by an SEC filing following the company's yearly business report being released.

It was confirmed that the company's CEO Ari Emmanuel will take McMahon's place, while Steve Koonin will now act as the company's Lead Independent Director. The form read "On February 22, 2024, following Vincent McMahon's resignation from the position of Executive Chair of the Board in January 2024, the Board appointed Ariel Emanuel, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, as Executive Chair of the Board. In addition, the independent directors of the Board established the position of Lead Independent Director and appointed Steven R. Koonin to serve in such role. Both appointments became effective as of February 22, 2024."

Emmanuel founded WWE's parent company Endeavor back in 1995 when it was a talent agency, eventually merging with the William Morris Agency in 2009 to form "William Morris Endeavor, where Emmanuel has acted as the company's CEO. Steve Koonin currently serves as the CEO for the Atlanta Hawks NBA team and their home arena, the State Farm Arena, as well as previously being the president of Turner Broadcasting System before the company was dissolved in 2019.