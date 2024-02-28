New WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Crowned

WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar did not know which member of the No Quarter Catch Crew he would be facing heading into this week's "WWE NXT."

On Tuesday, the Catch Crew's Charlie Dempsey stepped up to challenge Dar and defeated the three-time Heritage Cup holder. Adding further to Dar's detriment, he was only accompanied by one member of the Meta-Four, Oro Mensah, while No Quarter Catch Crew was at full strength, playing a role in the match's conclusion.

Dempsey scored the first fall, and the following two rounds of the match were ruled draws, though the third round saw a flurry of back-and-forth submission maneuvers between the two competitors. Dar wasted no time in round four, going after Dempsey with a flurry of offense, including a Nova Roller. He was able to score his first and only pinfall in the round. Dar couldn't get the job done, however, as in round five, No Quarter Catch Crew got involved in the match, causing the distraction for Dempsey to hit Dar with a Half Nelson suplex and pin him to win the Heritage Cup Championship. The stable celebration in the ring as Dar headed up the ramp with Oro Mensah, and the pair were met by Lash Legend, all in shock. Dar has had three reigns with the Heritage Cup, for a combined total of over 700 days.