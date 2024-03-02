Jimmy Hart Opens Up About What Being In The WWE Hall Of Fame Means To Him

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart explained what it means to him to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

During a recent appearance at the Music City Multi Con, Hart said that the Hall of Fame means everything to him, and when he first got the call, he thought they confused him with fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Hart expressed his gratefulness to be a part of the Hall of Fame.

"Well, first of all, the Hall of Fame means everything –- I tell ya, when JR called me and said, 'Jimmy, Vince called, he wants to induct you in the Hall of Fame.' I thought they had me mixed up with Bret Hart. I said, 'Are you sure it's not Bret Hart?' He goes: 'No, it's you, Jimmy!' Bret Hart came in a few years later, but so grateful."

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious Hall of Fame in the pro wrestling industry, and it notably includes some of the best to have ever set foot in the squared circle. Hart explained that he still wears his Hall of Fame ring with pride, like many others, and that it all feels like a big fraternity.

"I still wear this today. It means so much to everybody because we're all like a big fraternity and like I said before, it just means so much to be put in," said Hart.

Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, and over a decade later was also added to the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame, in 2017.

