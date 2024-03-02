Lex Luger Discusses The Infamous WWE Curtain Call

The friendship between Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash is well-known today, and the backstage exploits of the quartet, along with Sean Waltman (X-Pac), as "The Kliq" became nothing short of infamous. All four men legendarily broke kayfabe back in 1996 when they hugged in the middle of the ring ahead of Hall and Nash leaving for WCW, but according to Lex Luger on his "Lex Expressed" podcast, the controversy was overblown.

Luger believes the business had notably evolved at the time of the controversial moment, and he explained how close wrestlers become with one another. "We talked about Stinger earlier, we've been the best of friends for over three and a half decades. With the friendships we build, the time we spend more than our own families? They almost become family."

On top of that, Luger declared that he had no issue with the four breaking kayfabe at the time, and that he actually liked it. "Obviously, there's boundaries you have to do it in: off the air, that was in a hallmark arena, but I didn't have a problem with it personally, I was okay with that. I actually kind of like what they did in a way." However, other veterans like Jake "The Snake" Roberts painted a different picture of the event, as during an episode of his podcast last year, he recalled how bad the reaction was backstage and how he was personally offended by it.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Lex Expressed" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.