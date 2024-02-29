The Young Bucks Recall Previous Match Against Sting Ahead Of AEW Revolution 2024

The upcoming AEW World Tag Team Championship match between Sting and Darby Allin and The Young Bucks has been widely discussed among fans as one of the most anticipated matches in AEW history. The Tornado Tag bout is set to be Sting's final hurrah as a professional wrestler after nearly 40 years in the business. However, it isn't the first time the four men have shared a ring.

At Forbidden Door 2022, The Bucks were joined by NJPW's El Phantasmo as they took on the team of Sting, Allin, and Shingo Takagi. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the AEW EVPs looked back on their first interaction with "The Icon." "You can get caught up in moments like that when you're standing face to face with an icon," Matthew Jackson said. "It can mix you up and take you off balance because you almost get caught watching yourself, like you're in a movie or a dream. You have to stop acting like a fan and remember you're a participant. I remember more about how I felt in that match, and less about what happened."

Nicholas Jackson also has fond memories of the Forbidden Door match, claiming that was the moment Sting felt like he needed to run it back with the AEW EVPs. "I was super excited about that match, and I remember Sting coming to the back so visibly happy with how the crowd reacted to it all," he added. "I remember Sting saying something about how he wanted to wrestle us for his retirement match that night. I also remembered thinking, 'Duh.'" The team collectively known as "Dudes with Attitudes" defeated Phantasmo and the Jackson brothers, despite the fact both teams were missing a member as NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi was forced out of the match due to illness, resulting in Hikuleo also being pulled to level out the teams.

