Rob Van Dam Opens Up About Recent Six-Man Tag Match On AEW Dynamite

Rob Van Dam has occasionally been competing in AEW for the past few months, and his last outing saw him team up with "Hangman" Adam Page and Hook in a six-man tag match to take on the Mogul Embassy. On his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD gave his take on the match along with his co-host for the episode, Sabu. According to RVD, the match was fun and the crowd was awesome, however, he isn't particularly a fan of six-man tag matches. "It's not necessarily my favorite match, but it's not my least favorite match either."

RVD, however, explained that Battle Royals are his least favorite. "It's just not my favorite story as an artist, but it is one of the easiest matches." Following this, Sabu also added that he doesn't enjoy multi-man matches either. "I don't like Battle Royals either. I don't like eight-man or six-man tags either. Tags are okay if it's with you, with anybody else? I don't like it."

Continuing, RVD praised the AEW locker room and noted how he felt welcomed. "A lot of the guys really went out of their way to make me feel appreciated and welcomed." Sabu also added to this, since he appeared in AEW not too long ago. "When I was there that's how I felt, everybody was pretty cool." Additionally, RVD compared the AEW experience to WWE, where he felt a stark difference. "It definitely puts me in a different perspective than in WWE where I kind of just felt replaceable, expendable. I never knew if I was really being appreciated or not there."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.