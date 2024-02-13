WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Explains Why He's 'More Comfortable' In AEW

Rob Van Dam returned to AEW to compete against Swerve Strickland on the January 31 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The veteran's in-ring performance was praised by fans and pundits alike, but RVD revealed that things also went well behind the scenes. In fact, the ECW legend prefers the backstage environment in AEW to that of WWE, as he explained during a recent episode of "1 of a Kind."

"I get a lot of respect there, obviously. I'm more comfortable there than I am at WWE. It feels less grandioso; it has a very important indie vibe that's cranked up to like, 'Boom, it's TV day.' It's not the same as the pressure – at least it doesn't seem like it – around WWE. By that I mean like the agenda or what your job is to do throughout the entire day. It seems less complicated."

RVD added that he talked to some old friends at the show, including Johnny TV and Taz. Furthermore, the AEW roster enjoyed having the WWE Hall of Famer around. Strickland looked back on mixing it up with RVD recently, noting that he was impressed by how good he still is between the ropes.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen if RVD will return to AEW. However, he has competed for Tony Khan's promotion a few times, and his experiences appear to have been positive, suggesting that the door is open.

