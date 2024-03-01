AEW Champ Samoa Joe Opens Up About Various Roles Sting Has Played In His Career

With Sting's legendary career coming to an end at AEW Revolution, many fellow wrestlers are sharing some of their favorite memories of "The Icon." Samoa Joe recently lent his voice to the discussion on "AEW Unrestricted," where he recalled just how impactful Sting has been to his career. According to Joe, he's had a wonderful relationship with Sting, who has served many different roles in Joe's journey. "He's been a nemesis, he's been a friend, he's been a tag team partner, he's been the man who's won a championship from me, he's been so many things throughout my life and my career."

Additionally, Joe recalled how often Sting brought calmness to chaotic situations. "One of the biggest things is he's been a sage voice in chaotic times. He's been somebody who's been able to speak a little calmness into a very bad situation and help a young and upcoming pro wrestler out."

Joe also praised Sting's impact on the industry and commented on his pending final match. "I think so much has been influenced by his style, what he's represented in the ring and to see him finish up his career in AEW — it's bittersweet, it's a little bit sad, but at the same time no one deserves a send-off at the highest magnitude as the Stinger does."

