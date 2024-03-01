Why Samoa Joe Says The AEW World Title Fits Like A Glove

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe has been sitting pretty at the top since dethroning MJF at the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023. He has already proven how dominant and violent he can be when challenged in his match with Hook, and is looking to do the same to Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page this Sunday at Revolution. As far as how Joe feels, he told Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington on "AEW Unrestricted" that being the champion just feels right.

"I feel like it's just right," Joe said. "I feel like a glove that fits accordingly. What more can I say? I'm here for a reason, this was well thought out, meticulously planned and find myself the champion of the world. That's the thing I think a lot of people underestimate, the fact that this has always been a conscious choice, this has always been a path I've been on, and to find myself here is no surprise. There's no ... feeling of awe and whimsy with this whole championship reign, we knew where we were going, we got to the destination, and we find ourselves here."

Joe went on to discuss the two challengers he has to face this Sunday, as well as the other AEW wrestlers who claim to be "hungry." The AEW World Champion claims they are all hungry because he is the one starving them, he is the one handing out the potatoes at the dinner table, and that he is sick of hearing about how hungry people are since he is eating so well. Joe also explained that he won't let these hungry challengers dictate his future, and that his future will have the AEW World Championship in it for a long time.

