Backstage Reaction To WWE Women's Tag Title Match Being Set For Roadblock Episode

Following on from the success of Vengeance Day in February, "WWE NXT" has put together its next big card in the form of the Roadblock TV special airing on March 5. A number of big matches have already been signed for the show as "NXT" continues to build hype for the Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event over WrestleMania weekend, with one of the bouts being The Kabuki Warriors defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

According to Fightful Select, the backstage reaction to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match taking place on Roadblock was met with a positive reaction, as "NXT" officials have been pitching title matches like it since the unification of the WWE and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships in 2023. Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the titles on the January 26 "WWE SmackDown," and have since defended the titles twice. Once in a rematch against Carter and Chance, and another against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on the Elimination Chamber kickoff show.

Per Fightful Select, Blair Davenport and Fallon Henley were also meant to have a backstage segment to set up a match for Roadblock, but the segment was cut from the show due to time constraints. If Davenport and Henley don't get a match at "Roadblock," the full card sees the aforementioned WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match, Joe Gacy and DIJAK facing each other in an Asylum Match, and Chase U challenging Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. Ilja Dragunov's next challenger for the "NXT" Championship will also be decided, as Carmelo Hayes and Tony D'Angelo will face each other in a number one contender's match.