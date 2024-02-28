Unlikely Contenders For WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Named

Ahead of her title defense last week, "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria instructed the ever-obsessive Tatum Paxley to stay backstage. And in a surprising turn of events, Paxley did just that, allowing Valkyria to defeat Lash Legend on her own accord in the main event of "NXT." As a reward for following her directive, Valkyria has now provided Paxley with an exciting surprise.

On this week's episode of "NXT," Valkyria revealed that the two will now be challenging The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The title match in reference will take place during next Tuesday's special "NXT" Roadblock episode.

Across television and WWE live events, Paxley and Valkyria currently boast a record of 2-1, with their one loss coming at the hands of Shotzi and Gigi Dolin at an "NXT" house show on February 10. Meanwhile, The Kabuki Warriors are 2-0 in title defenses since clutching the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time on "WWE SmackDown" last month. Most recently, the duo put their titles on the line against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on the WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show.

"NXT" Roadblock will mark the first-ever face-off between The Kabuki Warriors and the unlikely pairing of Paxley and Valkyria.