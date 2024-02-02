WWE NXT Champ Lyra Valkyria Discusses Tatum Paxley Becoming A Distraction

This Sunday, "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her title against Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. However, Valkyria has had a lot on her mind outside of her title defense, including the actions of fellow "NXT" star Tatum Paxley. Appearing on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Valkyria offered her opinion on Paxley's apparent obsession with her.

After joking that the whole relationship began with Valkyria holding the door open for Paxley at the WWE Performance Center, the champion provided an elaborate backstory for Paxley's stalking, including Valkyria spotting her co-worker in public several times. Valkyria did note that it's nice having someone help her out with Perez after Paxley put her opponent through a table in recent weeks. Still, Valkyria isn't exactly confident the involvement of Paxley is working out in her favor.

"It's definitely a distraction, but like I told [Paxley], I have to focus on Roxanne," Valkyria said. "[Paxley isn't] a bad person, I don't think. I think her heart's in the right place, so I don't want to see her get hurt, but I also need her out of my way so I can defend my title and still walk out of Vengeance Day as champion."

Valkyria acknowledged the fact that Paxley might try and get involved during Sunday's title match. While she said she would have another talk with Paxley before the bout, Valkyria also admitted that Paxley likely wouldn't listen. With that in mind, it seems highly likely that Paxley will interfere in Sunday's match — it's just a question of whether it benefits Valkyria or Perez in the end.

