Video: Roxanne Perez Has Warning For Lyra Valkyria Regarding WWE NXT's Vengeance Day

Roxanne Perez is set to face Lyra Valkyria for the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship at Vengeance Day this weekend. Ahead of that title clash, Perez defeated Tatum Paxley, who currently has an obsession with Valkyria, in singles action on "NXT" last night. However, Valkyria, who was serving as special guest commentator, was forced to interject post-match when Paxley and Perez brawled. In a WWE digital exclusive, Perez sent a message to the reigning titleholder.

"You saw what happened out there, right? That's what happens when you stick your nose in my business," Perez said. "You end up laying flat on the ground, looking up at the lights. Lyra, I hope you saw that and realized that I'm not the same Roxanne Perez that's just happy to be here. I'm the Roxanne Perez that's coming with a vengeance. And I promise you, I will become two-time 'NXT' Women's Champion."

Perez, who earned her shot at Valkyria by winning a No. 1 contender's battle royal, won the "NXT" Women's Championship for the first time against Mandy Rose in December 2022. That bout turned out to be Rose's last in WWE. After successful defenses against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a triple threat match and Japanese legend Meiko Satomura, Perez lost the belt to Indi Hartwell in a six-way ladder match at Stand & Deliver in April 2023. Notably, this weekend's title clash will be the first time Perez and Valkyria have collided in a one-on-one encounter.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.