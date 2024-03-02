Sting Dominates AEW Merchandise Sales Ahead Of Revolution, According To Report

Sting will wrestle his final match at AEW Revolution this weekend, defending the Tag titles alongside Darby Allin against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Match. At the final bell, Sting's 38-year career will come to an end regardless of the result, as "The Icon" calls it quits on his own terms after returning from his initially forced retirement in 2016 three years ago at Revolution 2021.

The wrestling world also appears to be embracing Sting fever ahead of his last hurrah, as a merchandise rankings report published by Wrestlenomics reflects he is leading several categories in sales. It should be noted that these rankings are described to be an estimate rather than an exact metric, based on information presently available. On AEW's "ShopAEW" e-commerce platform, Sting is the highest-ranked merchandise category out of the acts on the roster, and he is only second to the "AEW" category that encompasses generalized AEW merch. Rounding out the top three in that regard is Bullet Club Gold — Jay White, Juice Robinson and The Gunns — and Sting also placed in the top ten with his Limited Edition "Sting vs JP" collaboration with Capcom's "Street Fighter" video game franchise, as well as his tag team with Darby Allin.

Looking closer at the item-specific rankings, Sting's "Final Encounter" merch ranks at number one, seconded by the "Street Fighter" collaboration, and once more Sting appears elsewhere in the top 10 with his "3 Sting Moon" merch. On "Pro Wrestling Tees", another e-commerce platform selling AEW merchandise, Sting is the top-ranked category ahead of general AEW merch and once again, Bullet Club Gold. "Sting vs JP" is once again ranked in the top 10. Looking at this platform's item rankings, again "Final Encounter" is the top-ranked piece, seconded this time by Sting's "Split" merch. Sting "Moon" and "Sting vs JP" are also, unsurprisingly, ranked in the top 10 items.