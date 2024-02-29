Sting Addresses His Last AEW Dynamite Crowd After The Broadcast Goes Off The Air

AEW star Sting is set to call time on his iconic career this weekend, and he addressed the crowd following this week's "AEW Dynamite."

The veteran star appeared at the end of "Dynamite," coming to the aid of his tag team partner, Darby Allin, as well as his old friend Ric Flair, who were being attacked by The Young Bucks. In classic Sting fashion, he appeared from the rafters to make his way to the ring and used his trademark bat to inflict pain on the Bucks.

After the show went off the air, the WWE Hall of Famer thanked the fans in Huntsville, Alabama for their support all these years, even recalling a segment he had with Diamond Dallas Page in WCW in the same arena. He also thanked the two men in the ring with him — Allin and Flair.

"What can I say after all these years? What can I say? Anything I would say is just kind of trivial, but I really mean — thank you, thank you, thank you. From the bottom of my heart," said Sting. "I could not have done any of this without my tag team partner right here, Darby Allin. And I wouldn't be put on the map if it wasn't for this man right here, 'The Nature Boy.' I love you Huntsville."

Sting addresses the crowd after AEW Dynamite goes off the air. pic.twitter.com/d6EqhpGad0 — gifadamus (@istomatoafruit) February 29, 2024

The crowd then chanted, "Thank you, Sting," before the legendary star bid goodbye. Sting will have his final match in pro wrestling on Sunday, March 3, where he and Allin will defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks, and the champs will have "The Nature Boy" in their corner. Allin and Sting won the tag team titles earlier this month on "Dynamite," defeating Ricky Starks and Big Bill to begin their first run with the titles.