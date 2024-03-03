Sting's AEW Colleagues And Family Pay Tribute Ahead Of Revolution

Sting is set to call time on his iconic 38-year career at AEW Revolution this Sunday. "The Icon" will partner with Darby Allin for the last time, defending their AEW tag titles against the Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match. Ahead of Sting riding off into the sunset, the Players' Tribune collected voicemails left by his AEW colleagues and family members, including the likes of Jeff Jarrett, Eddie Kingston, FTR, Britt Baker, Tony Schiavone, and Arn Anderson, to commemorate his decorated tenure in wrestling and in life.

"I really appreciate all the love. It means the world to me, and it's going to be tough to say goodbye to all this." There's no one like @Sting.@AEW | https://t.co/JeMWwBZNxt pic.twitter.com/i3FnA0z2mk — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 2, 2024

Sting's sons, Steven and Garrett Borden, both left messages for him, exuding pride to have him as a father and for what he has become within wrestling.

"I want to say that I'm just really proud of you, and I think your will to resist the erosion of time is something that just continues to blow me away," said Steven, "Especially over the last 12 to 24 months. Just your fortitude to kind of white-knuckle through pain and injury, broken ribs, surgeries, and everything that this business requires to deliver electric moments to the wrestling universe, is something that just — I can see kinda the behind-the-scenes stuff and it just has continued to blow me away. So I'm excited for this last ride and just really proud of you."

"You've managed to stay so youthful the entire time," Garrett said. "I love how when we were kids, you were at every single football game, every Christmas party, Thanksgiving, track meet, you were always there. I know that, for this industry, it's tough. Sometimes kids don't get to see their dads that much, but I never felt like that as a kid and I always just knew that you were there."