Sting's Last Match Will Not Main Event Tonight's AEW Revolution PPV

The AEW Zero Hour pre-show has given fans an idea of how tonight's massive Revolution PPV in Greensboro, Coliseum will take place, with a controversial decision about Sting's retirement match.

According to the pre-show, Sting's retirement match, which will see him team with Darby Allin to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson, will not main event tonight's show. The three-way AEW World Championship Match between Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland and reigning champion Samoa Joe will reportedly close the show.

Initially retiring after a neck injury in 2015, Sting returned to active competition in 2021 when he began teaming with former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. Sting announced his retirement late last year set for tonight in the famous Greensboro Coliseum, an NWA stronghold that was host to some of Sting's most important matches. Sting and Allin won the AEW World Tag Team Championship earlier this year.