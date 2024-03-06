AEW Star Says CM Punk's Debut Remains The Loudest Pop He's Ever Heard

There are certain days in wrestling history where everyone knows exactly where they were when it happened. The ending of The Undertaker's streak, Vince McMahon buying WCW, and in recent years, CM Punk's return to professional wrestling in 2021.

Despite returning to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series event, Punk's debut for AEW at the First Dance edition of "AEW Rampage" in August 2021 is still considered one of the greatest moments in the history of the business. A star who was in attendance that night was Daniel Garcia, who told "ROAR Around The Ring" that the pop Punk received in Chicago was the loudest he had ever heard in his entire career.

"It was me and Mox [Jon Moxley] in the main event of that show and that was the loudest I've ever heard a crowd ever. Completely sold out United Center, like 15,000 people seeing him for the first time in seven years. What an insane moment to have, and to have etched in the history books of AEW."

Punk's debut for AEW is still the highest-viewed episode of "Rampage" in the show's history almost two-and-a-half years later. Garcia not only got to experience what it was like to hear a whole crowd of people chant for Punk, but he also got the chance to wrestle him.

In only his third match back in the business following his seven-year lay-off, Punk faced Garcia on the October 8, 2021, edition of "Rampage" in Philadelphia. Despite his best efforts, Garcia was soundly defeated by the now former AEW World Champion in a match Garcia has previously claimed surprised a lot of people when it took place.

