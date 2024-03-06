AEW's Daniel Garcia Opens Up About Support He Gets From Daddy Magic

Daniel Garcia has had several different allies since he signed with AEW, from Chris Jericho to Sammy Guevara, and there always seemed to be someone who wanted to get close to Garcia. One friend who has been with Garcia since day one is "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and during a recent edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast he opened up about how much his friendship with Menard means to him.

"Having somebody like Daddy Magic as part of your life is priceless," Garcia said. "Somebody who has an unconditional love, unconditional care for you, somebody who is unwavering in his relationship with you, like he is by your side literally no matter what. Through the ups, through the downs, and I think everybody has a friend like Matt Menard, or I hope everybody has a friend like Matt Menard. I hope they're blessed enough to have someone like him."

Garcia stated that Menard doesn't pull any punches as a friend. He mentioned that Menard doesn't try to please them even if they're in the wrong, and points out when they messed up or did something wrong. However, Garcia added that Menard is always there to help them improve and get through tough times, regardless of how angry they might be with him at that moment. This is something Garcia recognizes as rare in the wrestling business.

"In a business where there's a bunch of negativity and a lot of backstabbing and a lot of looking out for people trying to take your spot, he is somebody I have full trust and belief in that he will be by my side no matter what, and he will always look out me, and I will always look out for him," said Garcia.

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.