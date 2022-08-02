For most of his AEW run, Daniel Garcia has not been alone, as “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker, the tag team known as 2Point0, have been aligned with Garcia, firstly as a trio and now currently as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society alongside Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and leader Chris Jericho.

“I saw something online the other day and it said, ‘2Point0, Matt and Angelo, they weren’t the biggest signing in AEW history, like they’re not Bryan, they’re not Punk, but they were the best signing in AEW history,'” Daniel Garcia said while on the “BattleGround” podcast. “If you look at where they were in ‘NXT’ to what they’re doing now, it might be the greatest steal in the history of the business. It might be the greatest steal ever.”

2Point0 signed with AEW in August 2021 after they had been released by WWE. Known as Ever-Rise in WWE, the team of Menard and Parker never made it past “NXT”, as they spent most of their time with the company wrestling on the now-defunct “205 Live”. 2Point0 found little success in WWE and were ultimately released on June 25, 2021, the same day as Tyler Breeze, Killian Dain, and Fandango.

Since signing with AEW, 2Point0 has seen a massive improvement in the team’s positioning on TV. Despite the fact that they do not win all of their matches, they have been one of the acts that have been featured heavily on AEW programming over the last year, appearing in main events on “AEW Rampage” and “AEW Dynamite” since their arrival.

2Point0 have had two massive matches over the past couple of months, with the first occurring at Double or Nothing when they teamed with fellow JAS members Jericho, Hager, and Garcia to take on the team of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, and Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena Match. The Jericho Appreciation Society walked away with the win in what was an intense and blood-filled battle throughout the arena, resulting in 2Point0 and Garcia’s first victory on pay-per-view for AEW.

The second big match for 2Point0 did not see them walk away with the victory as they teamed with Jericho, Hager, Garcia, and Guevara in a losing effort against the team of Kingston, Moxley, Santana, Ortiz, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta in a violent Blood & Guts Match.

Garcia most recently wrestled on the July 27 edition of “Dynamite,” defeating a returning Bryan Danielson after forcing the American Dragon to pass out to the Sharpshooter.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the “Battleground” podcast with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts