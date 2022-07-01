Chris Jericho is a veteran of the wrestling business who has seen and done it all, he has competed in all manner of gimmick matches from ladder bouts to Elimination Chambers, but this week he was involved in one of the most terrifying moments of his entire career.

In the main event of “AEW Dynamite” this week Jericho led his faction into Blood & Guts as they competed against the team of Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. The match featured a range of crazy spots, with broken glass, thumbtacks, and numerous other weapons being used.

But for Jericho, it was taking the giant swing from new AEW signing Claudio Castagnoli that was the scariest of them all, with the crazy spot taking place on the roof of the cage itself. The former AEW World Champion took to Instagram in order to comment on that particular moment from the match.

He wrote: “Insane doesn’t even come close to summing this up….. by far One of the most TERRIFYING moments of my entire career!! Even though the result wasn’t what I was hoping for, #BloodAndGuts was a WAR for the ages and completely crazy! More importantly it resulted in #AEWDynamite being the NUMBER ONE show on cable tv last night! Thanks to everybody who watched 12 gladiators kick the crap out of each other for an hour… @allelitewrestling @claudiocsro #JerichoAppreciationSociety”

Ultimately the Jericho Appreciation Society were defeated in this match, despite the fact they had the advantage going in, and had a man extra throughout due to Santana being legitimately injured. Sammy Guevara ended up being launched off the roof of the cell, crashing through several tables below, as the match all culminated on the top.

While Kingston had Jericho locked in a submission, seemingly about to win, it was actually Castagnoli who got the victory for his team by forcing Matt Menard to tap out.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]