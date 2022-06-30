“Blood & Guts” took up the whole second hour of “AEW Dynamite,” and it delivered for Tony Khan in the ratings. Wrestlenomics released the numbers for last night, and “Dynamite” came in with an average viewership number of 1,203,000, which puts it up 17% in total viewership from the previous week. The key demographic saw a similar boost in numbers, as it was up 16% in total viewership with an average viewership number of 470,000 (0.36 P18-49 rating).

That demographic number means “Blood & Guts” ranked at #1 for cable originals in the 18-49 demographic, and in broadcast primetime it placed #6 in that category. “Dynamite” saw its highest total viewership since March 23 and its highest P18-49 number since the beginning of the month.

The program was also up considerably in comparison to last year. The 6/30/2021 episode of “Dynamite” had an average viewership number of 883,000, giving this week’s numbers a 320,000 boost. The demographic wasn’t too different, however, as last year’s program had an average audience of 452,000, giving “Blood & Guts” the 18,000-person advantage. Last year’s program also had to contend with the NBA playoffs.

“Blood & Guts” lived up to its name in the second hour, as fans got to see Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and The Blackpool Combat Club stand tall, bloody but victorious, at the end of the show, as they successfully defeated the Jericho Appreciation Society. The first hour of the show provided a different vibe, as we saw Danhausen team up with FTR to face The Gunn Club and Max Caster. There was plenty of story told, too, as Billy Gunn seemed to pick the side of the Acclaimed over his own “Ass Boys.” Hour one also saw an interesting heel turn with Luchasaurus, as the former Jurassic Express member pledged his allegiance to the freshly turned Christian Cage before winning a squash match against Serpentico. Jade Cargill also successfully defended her TBS Title against Leila Grey, battling with Athena and Kris Statlander afterward, and Orange Cassidy got the victory over Ethan Page.

