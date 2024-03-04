Lance Archer Addresses AEW Contract Status And Possible Retirement

Lance Archer is currently as busy as ever, working for AEW and regularly performing on the indies. Regarding his current contract status with Tony Khan's promotion, Archer told WrestlePurists that there could be some renegotiations in the pipeline. Archer signed a multi-year contract with AEW in February 2020, and "The Murderhawk Monster" feels positive about extending his stay. However, after recently turning 47, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion was asked if retirement had ever crossed his mind.

"No," Archer said. "Not for me, not right now. I mean, I understand time is undefeated. The song says, 'Everybody dies,' and that includes me ... But as far as professional wrestling is concerned, right now I am blessed. God's taking care of me. I am in very good health. Never had, to this point, any major knee issues. I had one back problem back in 2017 that was fixed; I haven't had a problem since then. The blessings, physically, have just continued to mainstay."

Archer's most recent AEW appearance occurred at last night's Revolution pay-per-view. The 2022 Men's Casino Battle Royale winner participated in the All-Star Scramble match for a shot at the AEW World Championship, which Wardlow won. Notably, it was Archer's first pay-per-view main card match since Double or Nothing 2021. Outside of AEW, Archer has been performing for promotions such as GCW and REVOLVER in recent weeks. He also spent the tail end of 2023 in Japan, participating in NJPW's annual World Tag League with Alex Zayne.

