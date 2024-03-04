AEW Revolution 2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

I hope I am proven wrong but the AEW women's division simply doesn't get a lot of opportunities. Unless there is a drastic shift in the number of women's matches on AEW programming, there will only be room for champion and challenger. The addition of the TBS Title has not done much to change this limitation.

With Mercedes Mone set to debut any day now and the TBS Title currently trapped in the Skye Blue/Julia Black storyline, Deonna Purrazzo's loss to Toni Storm on Sunday all but assures that she will get lost in the shuffle. An immensely talented wrestler, hopefully, Purrazzo will find her way back into title contention soon but for now losing her opportunity at the AEW Women's World Title means that she will be relegated to the corner of AEW programming that contains Serena Deeb and other women who are phenomenal talents in the ring but somehow unable to scratch their way into the main circle of AEW talent. This is not Deonna's fault, this is by design.

Unless the women's division gets many more opportunities to show what they're made of, Purrazzo won't be the first ultra-talented new signing who gets relegated to the "loser" section of an editorial like this one.

While we're on the topic of losers who are not losers by any fault of their own...