GUNTHER's WWE WrestleMania 40 Challenger To Be Determined In Six-Man Gauntlet Match

GUNTHER is the most dominant Intercontinental Champion in the company's history, with his reign clocking in at a historic 633 days and counting. Now, six men will have the opportunity to meet "The Ring General" in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40, if they can win a gauntlet match next week.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several segments involving various members of the "WWE Raw" locker room pleading their case to General Manager Adam Pearce, including Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Chad Gable. Instead of choosing just one person, Pearce announced on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" that GUNTHER's WrestleMania opponent would be decided via a gauntlet match, set to take place on the March 11 episode of "Raw". Veterans such as Sami Zayn, Ricochet, and Nakamura are slated to share the ring with newer talent such as JD McDonagh, "Big" Bronson Reed, and Gable, who is a notable fan favorite.

GUNTHER has retained his championship against several people involved in the upcoming gauntlet match, and with nearly two continuous years under his belt as Intercontinental Champion, GUNTHER's winning streak is nothing but legendary. "The Ring General" overcame "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio earlier on in the night, and most recently retained the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on the February 19 episode of "Raw".