AEW Boss Tony Khan Discusses Kenny Omega's Possible Return Date

With AEW preparing for a summer of events in Canada, fans have been wondering if Kenny Omega will be able to make any appearances. Given that he is one of AEW's most popular Canadian stars, Omega was recently featured on some promotional material for the company's trip to Winnipeg, Manitoba, Omega's hometown.

When asked about this at the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum, Tony Khan admitted that he doesn't see Omega being cleared by that point.

"I don't think it would be fair at all to create that expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then," Khan said. "I'm very optimistic that Kenny will be coming back, but I don't know the exact date and I think that's an aggressive timetable. Kenny's one of AEW's great stars and we can't wait to have him back as soon as possible."

The former AEW World Champion was taken out of action in December 2023 after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, an illness that could have reportedly been fatal had he not gone to get checked by a doctor when he did.

AEW's trip to Winnipeg will take place on May 1, 2024, a rescheduled date as the show was originally meant to take place on April 10. It will mark the first time since March 2023 that the company will be going to Omega's hometown, with the last episode of "Dynamite" that aired in the city featuring Omega and fellow Winnipeg native Chris Jericho, in the main event. Outside of Winnipeg, AEW's Canadian tour will see them return to cities like Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary, while also making their debut in Vancouver, Ottawa, and Quebec City.

